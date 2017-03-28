Bristol County Sheriff to testify before Congress, meet with U.S. AG

(WPRI) — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will be traveling to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The meeting is part of President Trump’s promise to crack down on illegal immigration and so-called ‘sanctuary cities’ across the country. Sessions announced Monday his plans to put those cities ‘on notice’, saying they put public safety at risk and could lose federal funding.

“Such policies cannot continue. They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets,” said Attorney General Sessions.

Sheriff Hodgson will also testify before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on the judiciary’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hodgson was invited by Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

His testimony is expected to focus on the need for enforcing current laws on illegal immigration. Hodgson says politicians created years of liberal policies tailored to non-enforcement of sanctuary series.

Earlier this year, his department entered into a partnership with Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement, training officers to do immigration-related enforcement.

The sheriff says sanctuary cities have become a magnet for illegal aliens, some of which have violent criminal records. Hodgson also says that at best, sanctuary cities are a direct violation of trust between legal residents and the elected officials who took an oath to protect them at all costs. At worst, he says it’s careless, illegal and extremely dangerous.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he considers Providence to be a sanctuary city but insists that all federal laws are followed.