Cult killer seeks parole again

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman involved in a horrific cult killing nearly four decades ago will have a chance to get out on parole.

In 1980, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Karen Marsden.

Murphy was 17 years old at the time and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

She was granted parole in 2004 but was later arrested in 2011 on a parole violation.

Murphy had her parole rejected the following year in 2012 and she was told she could reapply for parole in five years.