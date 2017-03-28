Flames tear through Seekonk home, several dogs rescued

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Seekonk.

The call came in around 9:40 a.m. to a home on Hull Street.

When Eyewitness crews arrived on the scene flames were shooting out of the third floor. At one point crews had gotten the flames under control, but the fire then reignited about 10:30 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters rescued at least five dogs from the home. However, a tenant said a cat is still inside.

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue a dog from fire in Seekonk. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/7bfW6iN8DP — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 28, 2017

3 more dogs rescued from this fire for a total of 4 at my count pic.twitter.com/PZQUWpPGH9 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 28, 2017

5th dog has been rescued! pic.twitter.com/8h3wnIwD0Q — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 28, 2017

This big boy is Caesar. He escaped the fire right away pic.twitter.com/25WQzbfRgN — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 28, 2017

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and ahead on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.