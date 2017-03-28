Hernandez’s attorney vents frustration with judge

BOSTON (WPRI) — Aaron Hernandez’s defense attorney vented his frustration in the courtroom Tuesday, angrily telling the judge he was upset at how he was being treated.

“You yell at me in front of the jury, then excuse the jury as if delaying this whole trial is my fault,” attorney Jose Baez told Judge Jeffrey Locke. “If you want to take me in your office and rip me a new one, by all means do so, but not in front of the jury.”

When Baez said he had been “100 percent respectful” to the court “since the day I walked in here,” Locke responded, “you have.” Locke later said he had the “highest respect” for Baez’s work in defending Hernandez and his professionalism.

Jurors were out of the courtroom at the time of the exchange. Once jurors returned, Locke told jurors they were seeing an “outstanding performance” by both the defense and the prosecution.

“The exasperation that you may feel sometimes I feel,” Locke told jurors, referring to the large amount of objections and sidebars. “Unlike you, sometimes I may act out on that.”

Hernandez’s brother did not take the stand Tuesday as originally expected. According to CBS Boston affiliate WBZ, Jonathan “D.J.” Hernandez will likely no longer testify.

Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, is scheduled to testify Wednesday, WBZ reported.