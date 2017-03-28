Hometown Hero: Jehlani Galloway

This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Classical’s Jehlani Galloway.

The junior caught nine touchdowns and racked up more than 460 yards for the Purple last fall, earning 2nd team All-State honors at the wide receiver spot.

His success on the field also earned him attention from a host of Division I programs, like Duke, Stanford and Virginia Tech, but Galloway is choosing to stay closer to home, committing to Boston College.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.