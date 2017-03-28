In the Kitchen: Black Spaghetti with House Made Chorizo, Jalapeño, and Black Garlic

Discover Newport brought us Chef Joshua Berman from The Revolving Door to show us how to make their Black Spaghetti with House Made Chorizo, Jalapeño, and Black Garlic.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Squid in spaghetti
  • 3 oz Chrorizo (ground)
  • 2 lbs Mussels.
  • 4 oz White wine
  • 1 small Shallots
  • 1 clove Garlic
  • 1 Tbl Jalapeño
  • 1 Tbl Scallion
  • 2 Tbl Olive oil
  • 2 Tbl Panko breadcrumbs
  • 6 each Sweety drop peppers
  • 2 Tbl Black garlic

Instructions:

  1. In a medium sized saucepan sweat the shallot and garlic until translucent.
  2. Add the mussels and the wine season with salt and pepper cover and cook until all mussels have opened.
  3. Pull out all of the cooked mussels from their shell and set to the side.
  4. In a large sauté pan slowly sear the chorizo until a good amount of browning has happened.
  5. Deglaze with the mussel cooking liquid.
  6. Add the jalapeños, mussels, butter, olive oil and scallion
  7. Start cooking the pasta in a large pot of salted water
  8. Add the cooked pasta to the sausage mixture
  9. Mix vigorously to combine.
  10. Serve in a large bowl, garnish with the fried breadcrumbs, Black garlic purée and the Sweety drop peppers.

