Restaurant owner hopes to reopen this week after van crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The van is gone, the hole is boarded up, now the reconstruction can begin at El Chapin restaurant in Providence.

A van crashed into the Plainfield Street business Monday evening. No one inside the restaurant was hurt, but there was serious damage to the building.

Police said the driver – Michael Ducharme, 56, of Hope – was high on drugs at the time of the crash. They said he was found unconscious behind the wheel and emergency workers administered Narcan before taking him to the hospital as a precaution. Ducharme was charged with DWI and refusing to give a blood test.

The owner of the restaurant said she hopes to reopen the restaurant by Friday.

Ducharme was driving a van owned by Statewide Plumbing & Heating Company, which released the following statement:

First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured. Secondly, we will do everything we can do to assist in getting El Chapin up and operating as soon as possible. We have no further details until we are contacted by the Providence Police Dept. We will gladly share any information that is provided to us when available.

