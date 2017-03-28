Ruggerio shakes up RI Senate committees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – New Senate President Dominick Ruggerio moved quickly Tuesday to put his stamp on the chamber, replacing the powerful Senate Finance Committee’s leader for making an aborted bid to win the body’s No. 2 job.

Sen. Dan DaPonte, an East Providence Democrat who has led the finance panel since the 2009-10 session, confirmed his removal Tuesday morning. He said Ruggerio cited the fact that he called senators last week in a bid to win the majority leader’s job, which wound up going to Michael McCaffrey, Ruggerio’s choice.

“If this is a window into how the new ‘team’ will operate, it does not bode well for the institution or the citizens of Rhode Island,” DaPonte wrote on Facebook.

Ruggerio announced later in the day he has chosen Sen. William Conley, another East Providence Democrat, as the new Finance Committee chairman. Conley was not previously a member of the committee, which oversees the state’s $9-billion annual budget.

Ruggerio acknowledged his reasoning for replacing DaPonte, though he said he has “great respect” for the now-former chairman.

“Every new Senate president has the opportunity to appoint his leadership team and committees,” Ruggerio said in a statement. “I believe it is important to put in place chairmen who are supportive of our leadership team.”

Ruggerio, D-North Providence, was elected Senate president last week after Teresa Paiva Weed, D-Newport, unexpectedly stepped down to become president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island. Ruggerio was first elected to the legislature in 1980 and describes himself as a moderate Democrat.

McCaffrey’s ascension to Senate majority leader, the No. 2 job in the Senate, opened up his longtime post as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. As expected, Ruggerio chose Sen. Erin Lynch Prata to succeed McCaffrey; both are Warwick Democrats.

Ruggerio also gave a close ally, Sen. Frank Ciccone, a seat on the Senate Finance Committee, removing Ciccone from Senate Commerce. And he made Sen. Jeanine Calkin, a first-term progressive who did not back him for Senate president, the new secretary of the Senate Committee on Environment and Agriculture.

In addition, Ruggerio gave new leadership titles to two senators, naming Senate Health and Human Services Chairman Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, to the new post of Democratic caucus policy chair, and naming first-term Sen. Ana Quezada, D-Providence, one of three deputy majority leaders.

A spokesman confirmed Ruggerio’s chief of staff will be Stephen Iannazzi, who has been his close aide for a number of years.

Committee shakeups are nothing new in the General Assembly.

In 2014, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello replaced Helio Melo as chairman of the House Finance Committee after Melo failed to back him in the race to succeed Gordon Fox. (Mattiello’s choice, Ray Gallison, later pleaded guilty to fraud.) Mattiello also stripped committee assignments from rank-and-file lawmakers who voted against him on the truck tolls bill in 2016.

The removal of DaPonte and the prosecution of Gallison mean the House and Senate Finance Committees have both gotten new leaders in the past 12 months.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram