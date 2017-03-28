Study: Gen Z more likely to shop in-store than online

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Generation Z – born in the mid-90’s and early 2000’s – has $44 billion worth of buying power, according to the National Retail Federation. But it may surprise you where the tech-savvy generation is spending its money.

A new study shows Gen Z’s are more likely to shop in a store than to make their purchases online. In fact, 67 percent said they shop in-store “most of the time” while another 31 percent said they shop in-store “sometimes.”

In the above video, Consumer Reporter Susan Campbell takes a closer look at the study with insight from Johnson & Wales University Professor Kristen Regine, who specializes in marketing and retail trends.