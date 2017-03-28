Union: ‘Political stunt’ to hire police recruit allegedly caught selling drugs when younger

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — The Providence Fraternal Order of Police is calling the hiring of a police recruit “who had been previously investigated” for selling narcotics to undercover officers a “political stunt.”‘

A police report obtained by Target 12 indicates that when the now-30-year-old recruit was 19, he was allegedly caught on video selling “bags of suspected cocaine. The incident occurred in September 2006 in the city’s Lockwood Plaza housing complex.

He was never charged as part of what was known as the “Lockwood Initiative Program,” which was designed to give several young, suspected drug dealers a second chance.

“The union was never informed nor did they participate or agree to any portion of this [Lockwood Initiative Program] that was presented by now retired Colonel Dean Esserman,” FOP President Sgt. Robert Boehm said.

Boehm said the FOP does not condone the hiring of the recruit.

“Our members feel that the city is manufacturing a political stunt for a ‘feel good’ story and a photo opportunity,” Boehm said.

Boehm said an “extremely large percentage of our membership” has expressed concerns over working with the recruit if he makes it through the six-month police academy, which started in February.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré would not talk about the individual recruit but did acknowledge that more than one have been on the wrong side of the law. The commissioner also said politics had nothing to do with the selection process, adding that he received no input from any Providence politicians, including Mayor Elorza.

Paré said the process to fill the academy was lengthy and included physical, psychological, written and oral testing. Despite the potential controversy involving the union’s opposition, he is “absolutely confident about the quality of the current academy.”

“These are 60 of the top 2,100 that applied to be Providence police officers,” Paré said.

Boehm disputed Pare’s comments.

“Both recently and in the past, there have been applicants disqualified from the process for conduct less egregious than selling illegal controlled substances,” Boehm said.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau