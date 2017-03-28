Whole Foods issues walnut warning for muffins

HADLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — The Whole Foods Market in Hadley, Mass., is issuing an “allergy alert” after a batch of their bakery muffins were sold with an ingredient that wasn’t declared on the label.

The “Made Right Here” banana chocolate chip muffins were sold in packages of six, with a sell by date of March 28. They contained walnuts, which were not on the ingredient list.

More Details: FDA Allergy Alert

People with a walnut allergy shouldn’t consume the muffins — and bring them back to the store with the receipt for a full refund. Consumers with questions could call the store at (413) 586-9932.

Whole Foods said there had been an in-store labeling error.