Bishop Tobin urges people not to give to panhandlers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s Catholic Bishop is urging people not to give money to panhandlers.

Bishop Thomas Tobin Facebook comments come amid controversy over a Cranston ordinance barring people from standing in certain roads or medians to collect money. Some advocates argue the ordinance is an attack on the homeless.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Bishop Tobin claims contributing to panhandlers is demeaning to their human dignity, endangers public safety, and enables dishonest people to prey on compassion.

Bishop Tobin also quotes Pope Francis in calling on people to help integrate the needy into the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly three dozen comments on Facebook, some agreeing with the Bishop’s sentiments, others disagreeing.