Body found near train tracks in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A body has been discovered near the train tracks in Mansfield, not far from the MBTA Station.

As of Wednesday morning, Mansfield Police tell Eyewitness News there is no indication of a suicide attempt. Police say they were called to the Mansfield Train Station for a report of a body found near the southbound tracks around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Transit police say the person may have been struck by a train, however a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Another train was stopped at the scene while police were investigating. It moved again a short time later. A car was also seen being towed away. The scene was cleared around 2 a.m.

Delays are not expected for commuters heading into Boston on Wednesday.

Police are still working to identify the victim and to notify that person’s family. Mansfield Fire Captain William Burgess says the body is that of an adult female. Her exact age isn’t known. Burgess also says Mansfield seems to have a significant amount of similar cases compared to other areas.