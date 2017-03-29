Bryant Tops Brown in Baseball, 7-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Bryant Athletics) – Freshman Vito Morgese (Warwick, N.Y.) scattered six hits and struck out five over a career-high 6 2/3 innings to earn his first collegiate victory as the Bryant University baseball team defeated Brown, 7-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Murray Stadium.

With the win, the Bulldogs (4-17) snapped a 10-game losing streak. The Bears (6-8) have now lost back-to-back games after winning six straight.

Morgese provided just the start the Bulldogs needed, becoming the first starting pitcher to work into the sixth inning this season and only the second to pitch at least six innings. He allowed two runs on six hits, walked just one batter and struck out a career-high five. Morgese surrendered his only two runs in the second and finished his outing by retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced.