Child abuse suspect in court again to face abuse charges in 2012 case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time this week, a Woonsocket man was in court to face child abuse charges.

Kristopher Bernier, 25, appeared in Family Court Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty in a Woonsocket child cruelty/neglect case from 2012.

The Attorney General’s Office said the alleged victim was the 2-year-old daughter of Bernier’s then-girlfriend.

He was initially set to be arraigned in 2013. However, the AG’s office said he never showed up for court and there had been a bench warrant out for his arrest ever since.

Wednesday’s arraignment came just two days after Bernier was in District Court, where he was arraigned on different child abuse charges.

This time, he was accused of repeatedly hitting 5-month-old Jacob Wilder – his roommate’s infant son.

Police said Bernier was babysitting the child and admitted to hitting him because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the Jacob Wilder matter. The agency said it has had no prior contact with the family, but that Bernier is known to DCYF.

Jacob’s father told Eyewitness News his son is still in the hospital but is recovering nicely.

At Wednesday’s arraignment, Bernier was ordered held on $5,000 bail with surety and ordered to have no contact with the 2012 victim.

A pretrial date was set for June 19, which is also his next court hearing for the Wilder abuse case.