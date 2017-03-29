Gas leak in Providence closes section of I-195

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Highways surrounding the area of Allens Avenue/Eddy Street have been closed as officials respond to a natural gas leak in Providence.

Providence FD confirmed the leak is at the National Grid compressor station.

There is no access to Interstate 195 in the city. State Police tell us Route 95 remains open.

According to State Police, the ramp to the eastbound lanes of I-195 from Interstate 95 North has been closed and westbound traffic on I-195 is being diverted off the highway at the Gano Street exit.

Eyewitness News has also learned from Providence PD that the following streets are closed off:

Eddy Street from Public Street to Allens Avenue

Allens Avenue from O’Connell Street to Point Street

Blackstone Street

Public Street

Access to East Providence over the bridge from Route 95 North and South

According to Commissioner Steven Pare, Providence Police and Fire departments are on the scene investigating and people should avoid the area.

Pare said that no explosion occurred.

