Health Dept: Flu still widespread in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Much like last year, the Department of Health says flu appears to be peaking later than normal in Rhode Island.

Even though there are just two days until April, health department spokesman Joseph Wendleken said Wednesday the flu remains widespread throughout the state.

Wendleken said the department based its data on the number of patients reporting flu-like symptoms to their doctors.

“The amount of flu-like illnesses that we see throughout the state has started to come down a little bit,” he explained. However, Wendleken said that does not necessarily mean the end of flu season is in sight.

“Flu seasons are very unpredictable,” Wendleken added. “We’ve seen late peaks in years past, so it’s a little early to make any final determinations about this flu season.”