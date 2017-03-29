Hodgson: Elected officials of ‘sanctuary cities’ should be arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has taking his fight against sanctuary cities to the nation’s capitol.

Hodgson testified in Washington on Tuesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on immigration. He called ‘sanctuary cities’ a danger.

The sheriff told lawmakers that the mayors of these cities are breaking the law and should therefore be arrested.

“These officials pledge not to work with, cooperate or even communicate with federal immigration enforcement. As a result, these ‘safe zones’ have become magnets for illegal aliens, some of which have violent criminal records. If these sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE, which is in direct violate of Title 8 of the US Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials,” said Hodgson in Washington on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Hodgson signed a deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under the agreement, officers from the Sheriff’s Department will be trained to conduct immigration screenings on inmates, the same as ICE agents. Hodgson has also pitched support from Bristol County inmates to help build President Donald Trump’s wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Hodgson is scheduled to meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. On Monday, Sessions announced he will withhold federal grant money to sanctuary cities in an effort to get them to cooperate with federal immigration laws.