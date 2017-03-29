How specialized oxygen masks can save pets’ lives

Related Coverage Half a dozen dogs rescued from Seekonk fire

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters on Tuesday rescued half a dozen dogs that were trapped inside a multi-family home on Hull Street.

Emergency responders immediately gave the pets medical attention using specialized oxygen masks.

Each fire truck in Seekonk is equipped with this life-saving equipment thanks to the generosity of some town residents. The first kits were donated by state Rep. Steven Howitt. Others followed, and the donations made it possible for those who lost nearly everything in the fire to at least have their dog by their side as they rebuild.

“We have the opportunity to save an animal, or any life,” said Howitt. “I think that takes paramount importance and this gives them one extra tool in their toolbox.”

In the above video, the team who helped save the lives of those six dogs demonstrates for Eyewitness News how the specialized masks work.