In the Kitchen: Spice Rubbed Tenderloin with Swiss Chard, Sweet Potatoes, and Apple Chutney

By Published:
In the Rhode Show kitchen today, Chef Kevin Gaudreau from KG KitchenBar shows us how to make Spice Rubbed Tenderloin with Swiss Chard, Sweet Potatoes, and Apple Chutney.

Ingredients:

  • 2ea 10oz Pork Tenderloin – silverskin removed
  • 4 tbsp. Garam Masala or other aromatic dry rub
  • 4 oz Swiss Chard – stemmed and rinsed
  • 6 oz. Sweet Potato
  • 4 Granny Smith Apples – peeled and diced
  • 1 oz. Roasted Red Peppers – diced
  • ½ bunch Scallions – cleaned and sliced on bias
  • 2 tbsp Brown Sugar
  • 2 oz. Demi Glace

Method:

For the Apple Chutney:

  1. In a medium pan slowly heat the apples to break down with 1 tbsp butter.
  2. When apples begin to get soft, deglace with 2 oz. Rice Wine Vinegar. Add brown sugar and turn heat down to low.
  3. Allow to melt for 10 minutes and then remove from heat.
  4. When cool, fold in red peppers and scallions. Reserve

For the Sweet Potatoes:

  1. In a medium pan bring water to a rolling boil and add sweet potatoes. Cook uncovered until soft…about 10 minutes.
  2. Drain potatoes into a mixing bowl and add 2 tbsp butter, pinch of cinnamon, salt, pepper and honey. Mash until well incorporated. reserve warm.

For the Pork:

  1. Clean both tenderloins of silverskin and slightly brush with olive oil.
  2. Dredge tenderloins into the dry rub and quickly place in a medium saute pan over medium high temperature. You want to quickly sear all sides of the pork.
  3. Remove from saute pan and place in oven at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest.
  4. While the meat is resting begin to heat up a pan to saute the Swiss Chard. Add a touch of oil and garlic and slowly begin to brown.
  5. Add Chard and completely wilt.

To Plate:

  1. Smear the Sweet Potato puree on the bottom of a plate.
  2. Place the wilted Chard atop the potatoes.
  3. Slice the pork into three piece and set atop the Chard.
  4. Top with the Chutney and drizzle with warm demi glace.

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.