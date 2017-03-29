Months after Central Falls murder, suspect captured in NYC

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than a year on the run, one of Rhode Island’s most wanted fugitives is now in custody, Central Falls police confirm.

According to police, Percy Lee Abbott was arrested at about noon Wednesday as he left the home of a known associate on Bronx Boulevard in New York City.

Abbott, 54, was wanted for the January 2016 domestic murder of his girlfriend, 48-year-old Sherry Price Mann. Investigators allege Abbott attacked Mann and pushed her to the ground during an argument, causing her to hit her head. Mann died from her injuries later that month.

Central Falls police said the state Violent Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.

If Abbott decides to waive extradition, he’ll be transported back to Rhode Island to face charges.