New feature added to RI Home Show

The 67th Annual Rhode Island Home Show is coming to the Rhode Island Convention Center. And the show has a new show within the show – that will have all of the green thumbs flocking to Providence.

The Rhode Island Spring Flower and Garden Show is happening within the Home Show, from March 30 – April 2.

Shannon Brawley, Executive Director RI Nursery Landscape Association, stopped by “The Rhode Show” to discuss the big event.

The RI Living Home School is also an element featured at the RI Home Show. Brenda Marchwicki, President of the RI Realtors Association, also stopped by to discuss this feature of the show.

Joye Whitney and Laura Seita from Floral CoLab also shared a display of what to expect at the RI Spring Flower and Garden Show.

Click here for more information on this weekend’s event.