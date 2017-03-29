Pascoag water tests negative for bacteria

Burilliville, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pascoag Utility District has reported that the latest test of its water has come back clean. Officials have confirmed the water has tested negative for bacteria.

Residents in Pascoag have been reporting that brown water has been a serious problem recently.

The Utility District says aging, rusting pipes are to blame but insist that the water is safe to drink. The district is in the middle of a project to fight the rust, and is expected to be finished by the end of the summer.