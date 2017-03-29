PVDFest gearing up for 2017 Festival in June

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Organizers at PVDFest announced some of the performers and plans for this year’s events and activities.

Tuesday’s announcement was made at the Aurora Lounge in downtown Providence. The festival will now stretch from Kennedy Plaza to Providence’s West End and has grown to four days.

This year the fest includes a ‘vertical dance troupe’ as well as a fair that celebrates ‘makers’. Artists, engineers, and crafters will take part in this ‘maker fair’ along with demonstrations and experiments.

The headlining performer is a dance group called ‘Bandaloop’ and will consist of mid-air acts in the streets. New events were added to Saturday and include a ‘global food village’.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says the festival always brings fave reviews from visitors. “I’ve walked around the city and through the festival and I’ve had so many people tell me that of all the time they’ve spent here in Providence, that one of the most proudest, and fun moments was during the festival,” said Elorza.

PVDFest runs June 1st through the 4th.