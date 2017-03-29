Rescue a Pet: Juno and Nieve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Juno and Nieve.

The sisters are about 8 weeks old and very sweet, but the shelter says they have to gain a little weight before they can be adopted.

With kitten season about to start, PARL will be holding a Kitten Shower on Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ogie’s Trailer Park on Westminster Street.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Juno and Nieve or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.