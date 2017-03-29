Rescue team saves deer caught in a tight spot

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A specialized animal rescue team came to the aid of a deer trapped in Foxboro.

The animal somehow ended up between two fences Monday. The fences were less than a foot apart and when the deer panicked in an effort to get free, it ended up getting wedged in the tight space upside down.

The property owner allowed the Animal Rescue League of Boston to remove part of the fence to free the deer.

Rescue workers led the animal back into the woods. The ARL said the deer, despite suffering several abrasions and being shaken up, was seemingly uninjured.

According to its website, the ARL is the only animal welfare agency in Massachusetts with a technically trained rescue team that responds to animal-related emergencies and rescue situations.