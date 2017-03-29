Restoration crew uncovers 170-year-old sculpture at Newport church

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — It was the Isley Brothers who famously sang, “who’s that lady?” Now, that same question is being asked at a Newport church.

Crews working to restore a pipe organ at St. Mary’s Church on William Street uncovered behind a wall the carving of a woman’s profile that’s been forgotten for decades, according to a spokesperson for the parish.

“The discovery is shrouded in mystery,” Pastor Rev. Kris von Maluski said in a statement Wednesday. “We don’t really know the identity of the woman’s face.”

The church says the sculpture dates back to when the church was constructed by Irish immigrants back in 1848. Father von Maluski said it’s possible it depicts Mary Magdalene, as the carving is located at the end of a series of arches featuring the faces of Jesus’ 12 apostles and she’s described in Christian writings as the “apostle of apostles.”

“With no clues, we may never know for certain,” he added. “One thing is certain, St. Mary’s will ensure that whoever the woman turns out to be, if the mystery can be solved, she will never again be forgotten.”

Parishioner and Salve University professor Robert Russell, Ph.D., is overseeing the restoration of the sculpture, according to the church, and he and six of his students are beginning research in an attempt to identify its subject.

St. Mary’s said Dr. Russell is also involved in its Harmony of Souls campaign, which raised $1.2 million to restore the pipe organ and complete other projects around the church.

Eyewitness News paid St. Mary’s Church a visit on Wednesday and will have a live report at 5 on WPRI 12.