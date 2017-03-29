Traffic stop leads to heroin bust in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was initially pulling over a car for a loud exhaust but he ended up making a drug bust instead.

State police said Trooper Andrew DaSilva pulled over the white Mercedes at the intersection of County and Arnold Streets around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

At that time, police said the trooper discovered the driver – Melvin Rodriguez-Myers, 26, of New Bedford – did not have a valid driver’s license.

During a search of the vehicle, police said troopers found two hard cylinders containing more than 20 grams of heroin, as well as $1,000 in cash.

Both Rodriguez-Myers and his passenger – Christine Benner, 53, of New Bedford – were placed under arrest and booked at the Dartmouth Barracks.

Police said Rodriguez-Myers, in addition to being issued a civil citation for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and equipment violation – was charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy.

Benner was criminally charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy.

They were transported to the Bristol County House of Correction where they were held pending their arraignment.