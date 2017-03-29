US marshals arrest fugitive on Army’s ‘most wanted’ list

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A fugitive who’s on a list of the “most wanted” by the U.S. Army has been captured in Iowa.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Daryl Leandra Grigsby was arrested Tuesday in Dyersville, a town where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

The Army says the 57-year-old former infantryman is wanted on charges that include assault, attempted rape and attempted armed robbery. He left the Army in 1980.

Investigators say Grigsby had evaded capture since 2000, when he violated his supervised release in Rhode Island stemming from a 1993 bank robbery. He allegedly used multiple aliases but was ultimately found hiding in plain sight.

Investigators spotted him Tuesday at a Dyersville residence and arrested him without incident. He’s being held at the county jail in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Busted in Southern New England: March 2017 Mugshots View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Earle Street shooting suspect Troy Adams (Mugshot: Central Falls Police) Diego Garcia and Joshua Rojas (Photos: Woonsocket Police Department) Marvin Boja is accused of grabbing a bag of cash from an armored truck employee at Twin River Casino. Wade Brown is accused of selling counterfeit merchandise out of his Cranston store, Litt Fashions. Roy Bolden, a pastor at a Providence church, is accused of child molestation. Todd Brown was arrested on drug charges in Central Falls. Marina Johnston was charged after police say she left her 11-year-old son on the side of the road. Thomas Gomersall was charged with three counts of attempted breaking and entering and three counts of burglary in Barrington. Michael Solitro, a teacher and coach at East Providence High School, was charged with hitting his wife. Jacob Gallant, 41, of Westport, Mass. is accused of stabbing a worker inside a Warwick Rite Aid. Joshua Rojas, 22, is wanted for a double shooting in Woonsocket. (Woonsocket Police Department photo) Allister Sylvester, 31, Collin Thompson, 34, Monique Ellington, 33, Ana Oppenheimer, 35, Providence shooting suspect Steven Savage (Mugshot: Providence Police Department) From L to R: Benjamin Lindley, James Rodrigues, Erin Pardee (Photos Courtesy: South Kingstown Police) Luke Lussier, 23, of Bellingham is charged with video voyeurism. (Photo courtesy: Woonsocket Police/Facebook) Christian Montoya, 24 of Pawtucket, charged with indecent exposure. (Photo courtesy: Pawtucket Police/Facebook) Police were seeking Timothy Stanley, 30, in connection with a lewd act in the parking lot of Twin River. Rony Martinez-Pereyra walked away from a work detail at the ACI Thursday morning. (RI Department of Corrections photo) Suspects arrested in drug sweep (Photos: Pawtucket Police Department) Eddy Fonesca (Photo Courtesy: Raynham Police Department)