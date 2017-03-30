Cranston teacher accused of sexually assaulting 4 students

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have arrested a Cranston West High School science teacher on charges he sexually assaulted four female students.

Police said Charles Pearson, age 58, of 130 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick was charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault and was arraigned at Cranston Police Headquarters Thursday evening.

Police said they first received a complaint March 24 from a school administrative staff who told investigators a female student complained of a male science teacher allegedly touching inappropriately.

Police said the department’s Special Victims Unit investigated and discovered there were three other victims.

The four students range in age from 14 to 16 years old.

Police said the alleged assaults took place in Cranston Western High School between October 2016 and March 2017.

Pearson – who was placed on administrative leave – was released on $75,000 personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

He’s scheduled to appear for a pre-arraignment hearing on June 1.

“If the allegations are sustained against Mr. Pearson, this behavior is extremely troubling and is a violation of public trust, particularly based on his employment as a school teacher where he is charged with ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of students. We rely on teachers to be mentors, educators and role models in our community,” Cranston police chief, Colonel Michael Winquist said in a written statement.

Police said anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department Special Victims Unit, Sergeant Lori Sweeney (401) 477-5037 or Detective Michael Iacone (401) 477-5062. You may also contact police through the department’s smartphone app, or anonymously through “TipSoft.”

