3 hurt in serious crash on I-295 in Smithfield

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-295 in Smithfield.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, in the area of Route 44.

Three people were rushed to the hospital, according to Rhode Island State Police, while a fourth person involved was not injured.

Traffic is impacted in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Only 1 lane will be open for at least another hour on I-295 North at Exit 7A (Rt. 44) as investigators process a serious 3 car accident. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) March 30, 2017

Anyone who may have witnessed an accident on I-295 North in the area of Exit 7 (Rt. 44) today (3/30) at approx. 9:50 am, call 401-444-1000. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) March 30, 2017

