3 hurt in serious crash on I-295 in Smithfield

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-295 in Smithfield.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, in the area of Route 44.
Three people were rushed to the hospital, according to Rhode Island State Police, while a fourth person involved was not injured.
Traffic is impacted in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering information. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have a live report at noon on WPRI 12.