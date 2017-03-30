Protesters gather at National Grid facility following gas leak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Community members responded to Wednesday’s natural gas leak in Providence with a protest outside National Grid’s Allens Ave facilities the following day.

The demonstration was against National Grid’s proposal to build an $180 million LNG (liquefaction natural gas) facility in the Port of Providence.

Approximately 40-50 people gathered as a part of the No LNG in PVD movement on Thursday.

Monica Huertas is with the No LNG in PVD coalition. She lives less than a mile away from the area and was concerned about whether her family should have been evacuated.

“Three weeks ago, it was the ethanol train that derailed over here, we were scared,” explained Huertas. “Last night it was this gas leak and I’m like ‘okay, what’s going to happen next?'”

Chief Compliance Inspector Don Ledversis for the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities & Carriers said it appears construction work near the main may have caused the malfunction.

Eyewitness News reached out to Spectra for comment and received the following response:

“We understand that National Grid will be conducting an investigation into the event. We and National Grid had personnel at the site while performing the work and there are no reports that the pipe was struck or damaged,” said Arthur Diestel, director of stakeholder outreach for Enbridge – Spectra’s parent company.

According to environmental group The FANG Collective, last week, National Gird asked the FEC if they could build the facility without the $80 million safety barrier that was originally proposed with the project.

Esther Moore was a part of the protest. For her, the problem is beyond Wednesday’s leak or the safety barrier.

She said, “This [area] is busy all the time and the port is busy and we don’t need to be going in that direction. We really need to start looking at alternative energy, alternative fuels.”