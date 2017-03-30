In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Bisque

In the kitchen today Chef Tim Kelly from Chapel Grille is showing us how to make Butternut Squash Bisque.

Ingredients:

  • 5 lbs of peeled Butternut Squash
  • 2 qts Chicken Stock (College Inn low sodium or equivalent)
  • 1 Vanilla Bean
  • 6 oz Honey
  • Bay leaf
  • 1 pint Heavy Cream
  • 1 small container Mascarpone
  • Ground cardamom
  • Red Chille Flakes/crushed red pepper
  • Sriracha sauce
  • 4 oz olive oil
  • Kosher salt

Directions:

Chile Oil

  1. Mix about 1/2 teaspoon of the chille flakes, 1/2 teaspoon sriracha sauce, a pinch of salt and 4ozs. olive oil in a microwavable dish.
  2. Cook on high for about 1 minute. Let the oil sit overnight then strain.

Mascarpone

  1. Let the mascarpone sit out for about an hour so it softens a bit (if it is too cold it will be difficult to get the cardamom to mix well and mascarpone has the tendency to get grainy)
  2. In a small mixing bowl with a dinner fork mix the mascarpone with cardamom to taste (should be about 1/2 teaspoon per 4ozs. mascarpone) with a small pinch of kosher or sea salt

Soup

  1. Cut the squash into chunks about 1 inch and place them in the pot. Add chicken stock to come just past halfway up the squash (should be somewhere between 1 and 2 quarts) note: the squash releases a ton of liquid!
  2. Add the honey, vanilla bean (scrape it first), bay leaf and a pinch of kosher salt.
  3. Simmer until the squash has completely disintegrated.
  4. Remove the bay leaf and vanilla pod and place the soup in the blender in batches with some heavy cream and puree until it is super smoothly smooth!!
  5. Season with salt to taste…..reserve or chill to reheat.

To Serve:

  1.  Serve bisque heated in bowls or soup terrine, garnish with a dollop of the mascarpone and drizzle of the Chile oil

 