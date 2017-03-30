In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Bisque

In the kitchen today Chef Tim Kelly from Chapel Grille is showing us how to make Butternut Squash Bisque.
Ingredients:
- 5 lbs of peeled Butternut Squash
- 2 qts Chicken Stock (College Inn low sodium or equivalent)
- 1 Vanilla Bean
- 6 oz Honey
- Bay leaf
- 1 pint Heavy Cream
- 1 small container Mascarpone
- Ground cardamom
- Red Chille Flakes/crushed red pepper
- Sriracha sauce
- 4 oz olive oil
- Kosher salt
Directions:
Chile Oil
- Mix about 1/2 teaspoon of the chille flakes, 1/2 teaspoon sriracha sauce, a pinch of salt and 4ozs. olive oil in a microwavable dish.
- Cook on high for about 1 minute. Let the oil sit overnight then strain.
Mascarpone
- Let the mascarpone sit out for about an hour so it softens a bit (if it is too cold it will be difficult to get the cardamom to mix well and mascarpone has the tendency to get grainy)
- In a small mixing bowl with a dinner fork mix the mascarpone with cardamom to taste (should be about 1/2 teaspoon per 4ozs. mascarpone) with a small pinch of kosher or sea salt
Soup
- Cut the squash into chunks about 1 inch and place them in the pot. Add chicken stock to come just past halfway up the squash (should be somewhere between 1 and 2 quarts) note: the squash releases a ton of liquid!
- Add the honey, vanilla bean (scrape it first), bay leaf and a pinch of kosher salt.
- Simmer until the squash has completely disintegrated.
- Remove the bay leaf and vanilla pod and place the soup in the blender in batches with some heavy cream and puree until it is super smoothly smooth!!
- Season with salt to taste…..reserve or chill to reheat.
To Serve:
- Serve bisque heated in bowls or soup terrine, garnish with a dollop of the mascarpone and drizzle of the Chile oil