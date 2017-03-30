Lawmakers to honor URI basketball team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are planning to honor the URI’s men’s basketball team for their incredible season.

The team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March, before being eliminated by Oregon.

It was the first time in 18 years that the Rhody Rams won the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

The event will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the State House.

The team, Coach Dan Hurley and URI President David Dooley are scheduled to be in attendance.