New Bedford launching parking meter app

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Moving with the times, the city of New Bedford is rolling out a smartphone app to make it easier to pay for parking.

The city has arranged to take mobile payments with a company called MobileNOW!, which operates in some 50 locations across the country.

If a visitor has a smartphone, they can download the MobileNOW! app and use it to pay for parking with a credit card at metered spaces on the street, “if you’re stopping by a downtown restaurant, gallery or museum, and your visit will be under two hours,” according to Dagny Ashley, the city’s tourism and marketing director. Visitors staying longer than that are encouraged to park at public garages.

A user enters their credit card information, then the number of the space where they’re parking. It’s similar to other systems such as the one used in Boston. But parking meters will not be removed, and will still take coins.

The mobile parking payment method will be available starting Saturday. April 1.