Paiva Weed formally resigning from Rhode Island Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is resigning from her Senate seat, triggering an election in her district later this year.

Weed, a Newport Democrat, announced that Thursday’s Senate session would be her last. The resignation takes effect Friday.

She is leaving to take a job leading the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, starting on May 1.

Weed resigned as the Senate president last week. She was replaced in that role by Dominick Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat.

Three Newport Democrats have announced their intention to run for the Newport County seat Weed has held since 1993. It includes Jamestown and part of Newport.

A date for the election has not yet been decided.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.