Police investigating crash in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded late Thursday morning to a serious crash in Fall River.

The crash took place at about 11 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Globe Streets. It appeared two vehicles were involved, both of which were significantly damaged.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured as a result.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated with the latest