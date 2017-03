While many search for the perfect prom dress, others struggle to figure out how they will afford their prom. CCAP wants to help those in need by providing dress, tuxedos, shoes, hair, makeup, and more to local high school students with Operation Prom Dress. Donate your new or gently used attire (or monetary donations) to the following locations:

Cranston Skill Center

Kent County Youth Center

Pawtucket Youth Center

Providence Youth Center