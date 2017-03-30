RI health officials concerned over recent overdose spike

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday at Kent Hospital after a recent spike in overdose deaths.

Hospital employees throughout the state are required to report suspected overdoses to the Department of Health within 48 hours of the incident, and recently those numbers have gone up.

“Typically we would expect to see about 5 overdoses in the period of time we’re talking about and we saw 15 overdoses in the weekend from March 24th to March 27th,” said Department of Health Spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

Officials noted that these are only ‘suspected’ overdoses and have not been confirmed by any toxicology testing. It’s also not known what drugs were involved or the current conditions of the patients.

The Department of Health says anyone looking for help can call 9-4-2-STOP, which is a free and anonymous resource. “It’s a free line, no insurance requirement, no questions asked. People can call and get connected with help,” said Wendelken.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to study the opioid epidemic nationwide.