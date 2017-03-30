RI Supreme Court won’t interfere in HP dispute

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s highest court won’t intervene in the state’s attempt to make Hewlett-Packard finish the DMV’s computer system.

The State Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday denying a petition to block the company from walking off the unfinished job. The state sued HP last year claiming it paid more than $13 million for a computer system that hasn’t been fully delivered.

Earlier this month, a lower court denied the state’s request for a preliminary injunction.

The DMV’s notorious effort to replace its Reagan-era computer system has dragged on for nearly a decade, having begun under the Carcieri administration. The state has spent about $13 million on the project so far, but HP Enterprise claims the actual cost is approaching $50 million. State officials say they expect the system will finally be ready to go live this summer, possibly on the 4th of July weekend.

The dispute is expected to head to trial in May.