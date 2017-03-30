Saturday marks 20th anniversary of April Fool’s Day Blizzard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On April 1, 1997, over two feet of snow blanketed much of New England.

T.F. Green picked up a total of 18 inches, Boston’s Logan Airport saw 25.4 inches, and Worcester was covered with 33 inches of snow.

While ranked as the seventh largest snowstorm on record in Rhode Island, it is more difficult to title it the biggest snowstorm April has ever seen.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Pete Mangione, snow started to fall on March 31 and continued through the night before April 1.

He added that the National Weather Service does not separate snowfall by day in their records, so even they do not know how much fell exactly on April’s Fools Day twenty years ago.

