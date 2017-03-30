State rep. warns immigrants of possible raids; sheriff calls move unethical

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts state representative from Brockton is receiving backlash over a Facebook post.

Michelle DuBois posted a warning to residents in Brockton about potential raids this week by immigration officials. She told immigrants to stay inside and to not open their doors.

Despite some intense criticism, DuBois, who represents District 10, has defended the post saying the information was already circling around the city. While in her post she referred to the raids as a “rumor that is all over Brockton,” she said not sharing it would have been a disservice to the people she represents.

Bristol County Sherif Thomas Hodgson isn’t buying it. Hodgson spoke on Fox News Tuesday night and said posts like DuBois’ could put police officers at risk.

“She doesn’t have any idea of the people she’s warning or what their background is. They could be gang members involved in gangs, the sex trafficking that is going on. Our officers in the federal and state and local level, we sometimes need the element of surprise to make sure that somebody is not building an arsenal, waiting for us or having a heads-up where an officer will get seriously injured or killed,” said Hodgson.

"It's the most irresponsible, unethical thing one can do," sheriff says of rep who tipped illegals off to ICE raid. pic.twitter.com/WPcqBFPPy2 — Bristol Sheriff Dpt. (@BCSO1) March 29, 2017

The sheriff also says the state legislature should look at DuBois for any ethics violations over the post, in addition to a review to make sure no ICE investigations were compromised.