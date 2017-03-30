‘The Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan talks new season

“The Amazing Race” returns this season with a race unlike any before. In a brand new twist, all 22 Racers are complete strangers who will meet on the starting line.

Before it all starts, racers will immediately compete in a challenge that will determine the order for picking a teammate, based on nothing but first impressions. These new pairs of teammates will then have mere moments to learn their traveling companion’s name before beginning a race around the world that will span 9 countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.

“The Rhode Show” caught up with Host Phil Keoghan about the new season and the Rhode Islander competing this season.

The new season of the 10-time Emmy Award-winning series, “The Amazing Race”, premieres on a new date and time, Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 p.m.on WPRI-12.