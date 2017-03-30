Thousands of gas leaks discovered annually in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The gas main rupture in Providence on Wednesday night is classified as a “type 1” gas leak. By definition, it had to be fixed immediately.

Though similar traffic-halting incidents rarely happen, Target 12 has learned there are thousands of gas leaks every year in Rhode Island.

According to the 2015 National Grid System Integrity Report, obtained by Target 12, the number of gas leaks in Rhode Island totaled 2,252 in 2013, 2,753 in 2014, and 2,292 in 2015.

In 2015, 913 of the documented gas leaks were classified as “type 1” leaks, which required immediate repairs, according to the report.

“Type 2” gas leaks have to be repaired, but aren’t as serious, while “type 3” gas leaks are not hazardous and do not require repairs, according to Don Ledversis, chief compliance inspector for the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.

“It’s the 15th-oldest gas company in America,” Ledversis said. “We knew we had a problem. We’re spending $100 million this year and we’re going to get rid of every piece of leak-prone pipe out there in 19 years, which is amazing.”

National Grid’s gas distribution pipeline system in Rhode island totals 3,179 miles, according to the company.