We’re going bananas for Bananagrams!

The Bananagrams Challenge Live Grand Finals will take place Saturday, April 1 at the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket.

This morning, Rena Nathanson, Banagrams CEO, joined The Rhode Show to talk about this year’s tournament which includes a student from RI that made the top twelve. Victoria Hancock, a 5th Grader from Broad Rock Middle School, in Wakefield!

They also have two kids making a return to the finals, including our Top Banana/Winner from last year.

Learn more about Bananagrams phenomenon and the Tournament here: http://www.bananagrams.com/