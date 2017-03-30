Woman who attacked co-worker, fled country, pleads guilty

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence woman who fled the country just before she was set to go on trial for an attack at a Dartmouth strip club pleaded guilty to the charges against her this week, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A Fall River Superior Court judge sentenced 43-year-old Katherine Pimental to four to six years in prison following her plea, the district attorney’s office said.

Pimental admitted to attacking a co-worker with a beer bottle at the King’s Inn in Dartmouth on July 27, 2007. According to prosecutors, Pimental hit the victim with the bottle while the victim was in a bathroom stall. When the bottle broke, Pimental slashed and stabbed the victim with the jagged edge. Prosecutors said the attack left the victim with permanent scars on her face.

Just days before her trial was scheduled to begin in December 2009, prosecutors said Pimental fled to the Dominican Republic. The FBI finally tracked her down there last year, more than six years after she went on the run.