Work on busy East Providence bridge postponed due to weather

Related Coverage Replacing Pawtucket Ave. bridge starts this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With unfavorable weather in the forecast, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is delaying a major construction project in East Providence.

Starting this weekend, construction crews were slated to begin replacing the Pawtucket Avenue bridge, which carries the busy roadway over I-195.

RIDOT is using an accelerated process to remove the old bridge and install a new one, much like what was done for the nearby East Shore Expressway last fall. Instead of taking two years, the agency says the new bridge should be in place in just four months.

As a result, the bridge will be closed on eight weekends, now starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7. It’s expected to reopen at 6 a.m. the following Monday, according to RIDOT.

Traffic on Pawtucket Avenue will be detoured using Grosvenor and Warren Avenues and Broadway. The on-ramp to I-195 will also be closed.

The interstate will also get lane shifts, with four lanes being cut down to two in both directions. Drivers entering I-195 West from the East Shore Expressway and I-195 East the Warren Avenue on-ramp will have to yield to traffic.