Work underway to repair ruptured gas line

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It will likely take all day to repair a ruptured gas main that forced the closure of I-195 in Providence Wednesday night.

National Grid crews were back at the scene on Allens Avenue Thursday.

A spokesperson from National Grid said the leak was coming from an underground steel pipe near a National Grid take station, which is where pressure is reduced from high-pressure gas so it can be routed to customers. She said the leak was caused by equipment malfunction.

Pare said what happened Wednesday night was very dangerous and in a very dangerous place – right under the 195-95 interchange.

“They’re going to be working all day to permanently fix the rupture,” Pare said. “They were able to restore gas to Rhode Island Hospital at about 3 o’clock this morning and some other commercial businesses.”

Ambulances into Rhode Island Hospital were detoured while the leak was active and officials were particularly worried about rescues coming from Southeastern Massachusetts, because of the highway closures.

Pare said surrounding communities were alerted so they’d have time to figure out routes or divert to another hospital.

The gas leak was so massive, witnesses said it sounded like a jet engine.

He said before the interstate reopened, firefighters went up onto the highway with gas monitors to ensure the gas had dissipated.

No one was hurt in the incident.

PFD PPD RISP DEM DOT PUC Coast Guard PEMA and RIEMA along with National Grid crew were superb. No injuries SMP — Pvd Public Safety (@PvdPublicSafety) March 30, 2017