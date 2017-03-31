Attorney: Cranston teacher ‘adamantly denies’ sexual assault claims

Related Coverage Cranston teacher accused of sexually assaulting 4 students

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Through his attorney, a teacher at Cranston High School West is refuting claims he sexually assaulted four female students during the current school year.

Police on Thursday arrested Charles Pearson on 12 counts of second-degree sexual assault.

According to police, the school’s administrative staff informed them last week that a student had complained of a male science teacher touching her inappropriately. The department’s Special Victims Unit launched an investigation and found there were three other alleged victims.

The four students range in age from 14 to 16 years old. The city’s police chief said they each claimed the assault happened on more than occasion.

“There were multiple accounts committed upon each victim, so that’s why there are 12 total counts that were charged,” explained Col. Michael Winquist.

Pearson, 58, of Warwick, also coached girls soccer and lacrosse but resigned in the last few years, according to the school district.

“The victims who came forward are from his teaching duties,” said Winquist. “My understanding is that he is no longer a coach. But again, we are looking into his history and other contact he may have had with students over time.”

Pearson’s attorney, John E. MacDonald, released a statement Friday saying his client denies the charges against him.

“Charles Pearson has devoted his professional life to the education of our children. Mr. Pearson has been a dedicated teacher and educator for over 24 years. He adamantly denies any inappropriate conduct and looks forward to a swift resolution of this matter in court.”

Pearson has since been placed on administrative leave. He was arraigned Thursday night at Cranston Police headquarters, released on $75,000 personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Pearson is scheduled to appear in court June 1 for a pre-arraignment hearing.

Cranston police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Lori Sweeney at (401) 477-5037 or Detective Michael Iacone at (401) 477-5062. The department can also be contacted through its smartphone app and anonymous tips can be submitted through TipSoft.