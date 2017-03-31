Bill would require RI schools to teach cursive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State Sen. Elaine Morgan says she was shocked when she learned her 14-year-old son couldn’t pen a proper signature.

“Don’t you know how to sign your name?” Morgan recalls asking the teenager. He printed the letters out, but didn’t write them in cursive.

Morgan said her son never learned how to write in longhand – and now she’s aiming to change that not just for him but for students across Rhode Island.

“I think that cursive is going to be a dying art if we don’t bring it back,” Morgan said in a telephone interview with Eyewitness News Tuesday. Morgan, a Charlestown Republican, has submitted a bill to mandate cursive instruction in public schools.

There’s currently no statewide requirement that cursive be taught in Rhode Island classrooms, but the state isn’t alone in that. Currently, only 14 states require cursive instruction in public schools, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Rhode Island is one of 42 states with Common Core State Standards. The state adopted the standards in 2010, and they were implemented by districts statewide by the 2013-14 school year. Common Core doesn’t provide specific guidelines on handwriting instruction, and the R.I. Department of Education says cursive instruction is left up to individual districts. Many school local districts tell Eyewitness News they do still have programs that include cursive instruction, mainly for students in second and third grade, but others no longer teach it.

Morgan’s bill would require that school children in grades 1 through 6 statewide receive at least 20 minutes of cursive instruction a day.

“I talked to a few teachers and they said it’s a dying art,” said Morgan, who hadn’t realized until two years ago that cursive wasn’t being taught across the board. “I was shocked.”

The bill’s co-sponsors are two of Morgan’s fellow Republican senators, Thomas Paolino and Nicholas Kettle, as well as Democratic Sen. Marc Cote. The bill has yet to be scheduled for a hearing in front of the Senate Education Committee.

“This has to do with education,” Morgan said. “And it’s an important educational piece that our children are losing.”